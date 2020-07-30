Three Big COVID- 19 Scams to Watch Out For

Scammers are constantly changing with the times we live in. And since the novel coronavirus took hold in the spring, scammers have been using the fear that comes along with the disease to their own advantage. What's the latest scheme? Government Imposter Scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, these scams are on the rise and the individuals responsible are ready to exploit anyone who may be considered vulnerable.

A recent AARP survey found that 44% of people in the U.S. have been contacted by one of these scams. Law enforcement officials have received hundreds of thousands of complaints. Scammers pay close attention to current events in order to further their schemes, and there have been numerous efforts to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BBB wants everyone to be on their guard for these three Government Imposter Scams:

Beware of callers who say they're with the IRS, claiming to expedite benefits under the CARES Act.

Scam calls displaying the CDC's phone number in the caller ID. Some of these calls request donations. Emails or text messages may contain malicious programs that are downloaded if the recipient clicks on a link.

Beware of any texts, emails, or social media notices claiming to be from contact tracers. These typically inform the recipient that they may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive to the coronavirus. It's possible these may contain malicious attachments or seek personal information for use in other scams.

For more information on COVID- 19 scams, you can visit the treasury department's page on it here. Also, check out what the BBB has here.