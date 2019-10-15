Three Big 10 Teams in Top 10 of the Latest AP Poll

The latest AP Top 25 poll is out and the Big 10 is well represented in the top ten.

Ohio State is No.4, Wisconsin in No.6 and Penn State is No.7 with all three teams starting the season 6-0.

Ohio State continues to be as dominant as ever, Wisconsin is as balanced as any team in the country and Penn State has all the tools to put together a special season.

This week, the Buckeyes will travel on the road to Northwestern, Wisconsin will face off against Illinois in Champagne and Penn State will host Michigan.

A lot of this will be played out on the field, but for now you can see how top heavy the Big 10 is and will be the rest of the season.

In addition to these three undefeated Big 10 teams, Minnesota jumped into the Top 25 at 6-0 as well.

The rest of the AP Top 25 looks like this:

1. Alabama (30) 6-0

2. LSU (12) 6-0

3. Clemson (11) 6-0

4. Ohio St. (9) 6-0

5. Oklahoma 6-0

6. Wisconsin 6-0

7. Penn St. 6-0

8. Notre Dame 5-1

9. Florida 6-1

10. Georgia 5-1

11. Auburn 5-1

12. Oregon 5-1

13. Utah 5-1

14. Boise St. 6-0

15. Texas 4-2

16. Michigan 5-1

17. Arizona St. 5-1

18. Baylor 6-0

19. SMU 6-0

20. Minnesota 6-0

21. Cincinnati 5-1

22. Missouri 5-1

23. Iowa 4-2

24. Appalachian St. 5-0

25. Washington 5-2