This Year’s Parade of Lights Unplugged

The ongoing pandemic has claimed another unfortunate cancellation. Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) has called off this year's Parade of Lights. The parade was initially set for November 27th at 7:00 PM.

It would have been the 27th annual celebration.

"Downtown is an enchanting place to experience during the holidays. This year, however, the Parade of Lights will not be part of the holiday offerings.” - Joe Batcheller, DTSF President

It's an unfortunate end to 2020 with many hoping the vaccine arrives soon. We've had some very promising news on that front this week.

Several events have been canceled or moved to virtual as COVID-19 is ramping up again.

On a nice note from the leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. Fauci, Santa is immune to the virus so he won't be spreading germs when he comes on Christmas Eve. Whew!