This Week’s Volunteering Opportunities at Helpline Center

One of the truly great things about the Helpline Center is the huge variety of volunteering opportunities they have every week. No matter where your interests lie, there is something you can get involved in, that will help people, strengthen the community and expand your understanding of yourself and others.

Take a look at just a few of the volunteer positions you might love.

Olde Towne Dinner Theatre - They're looking for volunteer servers for their shows. It's not difficult, you don't need experience, plus you get to see a great show and eat the same delicious food as the audience. Individuals, couples, families or groups are all welcome.

Toy Processing Guide - This position is perfect for toy lovers! You'd be responsible for picking up toys from the Toy Lending Library and supervising students in cleaning/sanitizing the toys before they are distributed

Lifescape Taco Bar - Lifescape needs volunteers to help them make sure a fundraising event at Rudy Navarette's restaurant goes smoothly.

What Grows Around Comes Around - This huge consignment sale of children's clothing ( with a portion of proceeds benefitting Children's Miracle Network ) needs volunteers at the Expo building on the fairgrounds, March 21-24 to help shoppers.

And again, these are just a few of the opportunities they have every day for all of us to enrich our own lives and others'.

For more information see the Helpline Center, call 211 or 1-605-274-1407.