This Week’s Volunteer Opportunities at Helpline Center

The Helpline Center's mission is to bring people together and make life a bit better for friends and neighbors in need. Whether a person just needs someone to listen, or volunteers are needed for a project that will better a neighborhood, the Helpline Center makes those connections.

These a just a few of the volunteer opportunities at the Helpline Center now.

South Dakota Special Olympics Polar Plunge - Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, at J & L Harley Davidson ( 2601 W. 60th Street North ), Sioux Falls. Volunteers are needed to help with registration, hold ladders for chilly plungers getting out of the pool and other fun activities.

Sioux Falls Park Clean Up - This Saturday, April 13, volunteers will be gathering at Spencer and Pasley parks to help clean up flooding damage.

Dow Rummer Village - Volunteers are needed to help with nail care in the Memory Care unit. Flexible hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays anywhere from 9 AM to 4 PM.

2019 Wells Fargo Cinco de Mayo Fiesta - Saturday May 11, from 11 AM to 7 PM, volunteers are needed in a wide variety of activities.

Find out more by dialing the Helpline Center at 211 or check them out online and on Facebook .