This Week’s Volunteer Opportunities at Helpline Center
The Helpline Center's mission is to bring people together and make life a bit better for friends and neighbors in need. Whether a person just needs someone to listen, or volunteers are needed for a project that will better a neighborhood, the Helpline Center makes those connections.
These a just a few of the volunteer opportunities at the Helpline Center now.
- South Dakota Special Olympics Polar Plunge - Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, at J & L Harley Davidson (2601 W. 60th Street North), Sioux Falls. Volunteers are needed to help with registration, hold ladders for chilly plungers getting out of the pool and other fun activities.
- Sioux Falls Park Clean Up - This Saturday, April 13, volunteers will be gathering at Spencer and Pasley parks to help clean up flooding damage.
- Dow Rummer Village - Volunteers are needed to help with nail care in the Memory Care unit. Flexible hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays anywhere from 9 AM to 4 PM.
- 2019 Wells Fargo Cinco de Mayo Fiesta - Saturday May 11, from 11 AM to 7 PM, volunteers are needed in a wide variety of activities.
Find out more by dialing the Helpline Center at 211 or check them out online and on Facebook.