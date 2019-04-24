This Week’s Volunteer Opportunities at Helpline Center

A volunteer, by definition, is a person who willingly gives of their time and talents in the service of a cause, or other people. If you are such a person, looking for opportunities to change the world around you for the better, the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls is a good place to start.

This week and every week they have a wide-ranging list of people and places who could use a helping hand and a smile.

Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Ceremony - This May 9th luncheon and awards program honors outstanding volunteers in the Sioux Falls area.

MDA Muscle Walk - Join the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Saturday, May 4. You'll be helping with registration, path marking, set up and take down, assisting with parking and more. This is a great way to support friends and neighbors living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other life-threatening muscle diseases.

EmBe Community 5K - EmBe is looking for volunteers to help with their annual 5K on Saturday, May 4, from 8 to 11 AM at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. They anticipate over 1,000 participants in this non-competitive run, which celebrates the achievements of their youth running programs.

Good Samaritan Communities of Sioux Falls - Good Samaritan Prairie Creek Assisted Living center needs an energetic bingo caller every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.

These are just a few of the opportunities they have this week. There are many more, so for more information see the Helpline Center, call 211 or 1-605-274-1407.