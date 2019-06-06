This Week’s Unique Volunteer Opportunities at Helpline Center

Life can be busy, fast-moving, and full of obligations. So it is amazing to me that in our community, so many people make and take time to help others. It says much about the desire to care for friends and neighbors, to lift them and the community at large, up to a higher plain.

The Helpline Center 's mission is to connect people with others and with causes and organizations working towards a better present and future for all. Here are just a few of the activities and groups which are in need of people willing to share their time and talents in the Sioux Falls area.

Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk - Sunday, June 9. This walk raises funds, (100% of which stay local) to support people who have lost loved ones to suicide and to help in the effort to stop it. Volunteers are needed from 8 to 11 AM.

Safety Village South Dakota - June Summer Camps - Volunteers are needed to help move children around to safety stations and support the First Responders participating in the camps

Levitt at the Falls - Volunteers are needed through the summer in all areas from meeting and greeting people, to booth and merchandise sales, free stuff drawings, lawn activities, and parking pilots.

Helpline Center Summer of DIY - Fun Packs - This family-friendly do-it-yourself volunteer project is going on throughout the summer. Families get to choose projects to do themselves each week and then give them to the Helpline Center for distribution. For instance, this week's project is a Summer Fun Activity Pack for kids.

For more information on other wonderful ways to change your life while helping others, see Helpline Center online , on Facebook , or call 211.