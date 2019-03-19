This Week’s Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities

The Helpline Center exists for one reason, which you can probably guess from their name. They help people make connections and by doing so, make a difference, in peoples' lives, in the community we live in, in the country we love. No matter what you're interested in, there is something you can do that will change your life and someone else's, for the better.

Take a look at just a few of the volunteer positions you might love.

Flood cleanup - Our recent flooding event has created the opportunity for many of us who weren't greatly impacted to help others who were.

Dining room host - This opportunity at Active Generations is perfect for someone who loves connecting with people! You'll help carry trays and find seating for diners, fill coffee and water pitchers and clean tables after lunch service is over. They really need people the most on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11:15 to 1 PM.

Tribute to Women - EmBe needs volunteers to help set up this wonderful event on April 17 & 18

Spring into Service event - Friday, April 12, the Helpline Center is hosting Volunteer Sioux Falls at the Non-Profit Center from 10 AM to 4 PM. A variety of hands-on service projects will be going on and are open to adults, children, groups, businesses, and anyone who would like to volunteer.

These are just a few of the ways you can change lives in Sioux Falls for the better. Find out more by dialing the Helpline Center at 211 or check them out online and on Facebook .