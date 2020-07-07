This Week’s Helpline Center DIY Project Pampers Pups and Kitties

Volunteering your way. No matter where your passions or interests lie, the Helpline Center can help you find a volunteering opportunity that appeals to you.

Let's say you're a dog lover, then this week's Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Project will be very "pup-u-lar" with you! Of course, you could make toys for kitties too, that would be the cat's meow!

You will have a ton of fun while doing something really special for our furry, four-legged friends. All you need is old t-shirts or fleece material and a pair of scissors. You cut the material into strips, tie 3 or more strips together in a knot, braid or twist the strips together and then knot them together again, in any shape you want.

You can make these toys even more fun by adding things like tennis balls and milk bones, for dogs, or, catnip and bells, for cats. Think about the different sizes of pets and create a variety of toy sizes. When you're done, you can deliver them to the Sioux Falls Humane Society, and other pet rescues or shelters.

If you're not sure where to take your items, just call the Helpline Center at 211 and they'll let you know which organizations are in need of them and where and how you can deliver them.

During the summer there is a different Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Project every week. But you can choose any of the projects, at any time, and put them together on your own, or with your family.

For more information about the Summer DIY Projects and hundreds of other volunteer opportunities, or if you need help yourself, call 211, see the Helpline Center online, or on Facebook.