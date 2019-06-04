This Summer We Will See a High Number of Ticks in South Dakota

The fear of ticks is called Entonophobia. With that in mind, it seems like the summer of 2019 we will see a huge surge of ticks in South Dakota. The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) released its bi-annual Bug Barometer recently and it says that we will see an increase in pest populations.

Not only ticks but also mosquitos, ants and stinging insects. The website goes on to say that after a very cold and wet winter, rainy spring conditions may jump-start mosquito populations and allow tick populations to flourish. Warm, dry conditions in the Northern part of this region will also help ant populations thrive, and could mean more exposure to stinging insects.

So what do you do if you happen to have a tick on you, well according to Onlyinyoustate , grab a pair of fine-tipped tweezers and grab the tick as close to the skin as possible, pulling it steadily upward without any twists or jerks. Once it is off, clean the exposed area with rubbing alcohol.