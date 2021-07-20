This South Dakota State Quarter Could Be Extremely Valuable

The South Dakota state quarter is anything but rare, you can probably find one underneath most people's couch cushions. However, a small error on one batch of SD coins in circulation has made them quite valuable.

If you know what to look for on the South Dakota State Quarter, you could make yourself a good deal wealthier. It's a simple, yet obvious mistake made on a batch of SD quarters that were released in 2006.

15 years ago an error was made with a number of South Dakota state quarters at the U.S. Mint. In what's called the "South Dakota Wounded Pheasant Coin", a large smudge is clearly visible on the pheasant, which makes the coin much more valuable than the average coin.

Credit: TexCoin via YouTube

In the side-by-side description, you can see the normal, back-side of the South Dakota State Quarter on the left, whereas on the right is the smudged, "Wounded Pheasant Coin".

This isn't the first time coins in circulation have errors or mistakes. In fact, many of the most valuable coins have some sort of mistake, that's why they're so valuable.

So, if you happen to see this "Wounded Pheasant" coin, in your sock drawer, take it to your local appraiser and see how much it's worth. The values of coins fluctuate constantly, so it's hard to say just how much it could be worth, but it's certainly a good idea to have an expert take a look.

Check out the video from YouTube below for the full breakdown.

Story Source: TexCoin via YouTube