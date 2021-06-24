This Small Minnesota Town Just Held Its Annual Woodtick Races

Minnesota. It's the land of ten thousand lakes and about ten million Woodticks. To celebrate, one tiny Minnesota town just held its 42nd annual 'Woodtick Race'.

Woodticks aren't exactly in the running for America's favorite animal. In fact, most people despise the blood-sucking parasites. But a bar called the Woodtick Inn has capitalized on its name by once again holding woodtick races.

The Woodtick Inn is located in the small town of Cuyuna, which is located in Crow Wing County, north of Brainerd.

So, how does one race woodticks anyway?

Well, according to Roadside America, here's how it works:

Each contestant pays a $5 entry fee, then they place their ticks in the middle of a circle on a table. The tick that reaches the edge of the circle first is declared the winner.

According to the Woodtick Inn's Facebook page, the owner of the first place tick won a whopping $560! Second place took home $336 and third place won $224.

The Woodtick also held meat raffles for the big event, along with food vendors and live music as well.

For more information on the Woodtick Races in the town of Cuyuna, Minnesota, check out the Woodtick Inn's Facebook page here. You can also find out more about the annual Woodtick races in this article from Roadside America.

Story Source: The Woodtick Inn

Story Source: Roadside America

