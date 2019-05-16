This One is For The Ladies

Icon Lounge and Event Hall will be hosting a Girls Night event on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

This event will feature female musicians only! Girl Power!

No ticket is required ahead of time just pay the cover at the door. The cover is only $5, but there is a discount if you bring a feminine hygiene product to donate.

All the music and fun starts at 9 PM.

There will be half priced drinks for the ladies and if you get a hankering for a snack, the food window will be open until midnight.

Icon Lounge and Event Hall is located in downtown Sioux Falls at 402 N. Main Avenue.

So swing by and support some local female musicians, have a good time, and feel good because you are helping with a feminine hygiene donation! I believe that is what you call a win win win situation!