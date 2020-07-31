This New Nike Commercial Will Give You Chills (and May Be the Best COVID Ad Yet)

Nike has done it again.

After researching 4,000 sports action sequences, the ad agency behind the latest Nike ad chose 72 of them to create 36 split-screen moments, where action on both sides combine seamlessly as one. The sheer technical work alone is enough to fascinate you, but the messaging behind Nike's latest ad does an amazing job of describing how COVID is affecting us all right now.

Athletes train countless hours and dedicate their lives to their respective sport—but as we've learned recently, no matter how fast, or strong, or hard they train, COVID is a dark cloud that looms over sports right now. The fact that professional athletes are amongst a minute percentile of the human population capable of extraordinary feats, it doesn't exclude them from the unprecedented uncertainty that the world is collectively facing right now.

There is also an underlying message of unity, as many athletes support an "equal playing field" in life for all who are looking to create change. The ad features everyday athletes right alongside sports superstars like Megan Rapinoe (who narrates the ad), LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick, and Kylian Mbappé.

Players may be back on the pitch, but we are not going back to an old normal. We need to continue to reimagine this world and make it better. We have all these people in the streets, using their voices, and those voices are being heard. I ask people to be energized by this moment and not let up. I believe it's everybody's responsibility to advocate for change.

At a time where COVID gives us a ton of uncertainty, this video delivers a message that will definitely give you chills.