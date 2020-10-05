This New Guinness Record Could Give You Brain-Freeze

Here's a Guinness World record that may give you brain freeze just thinking about it.

A man from Italy has recaptured his record for the most ice cream scoops balanced on a cone. According to Guinness, Dimitri Panciera set the original record in 2013, balancing 85 scoops on a cone.

As impressive as that may seem, the record was broken by Ashrita Furman who piled on 123 scoops on a single cone. Not to be outdone, Panciera recaptured his record on a Guinness TV special shown in Italy. His 125 scoops ensured the record went back to him.

After the record was secured, the audience was served the ice cream by the spoonful. No word on how many people got a bite before the ice cream melted.