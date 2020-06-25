This Is What Happens When Your Pal Turns Into A Chronic Smoker

I bought a Traeger Pellet Smoker / Grill about 4 years ago. From the first pork chop I smoked I was hooked. I am a Chronic Smoker. I've smoked meats, cheeses, eggs, pizza, Tater Tots, and more.

Recently my buddy Todd Heitkamp bought a Rec-Tec Pellet Smoker / Grill. Yesterday he took a day off of work to smoke his first pork loin and even smoked a Mac & Cheese side dish to go with it. Dang, that's livin'!

Todd Heitkamp Smoked Pork Loin with Mac & Cheese

After seeing how Todd's first loin turned out and hearing the excitement in his voice as he described his family's affirmation of his newfound cooking abilities, I think he is hooked. He is becoming a fellow 'Chronic Smoker'.

I was so enamored by Todd's pork loin adventure that I decided to fire up my Traeger and smoke some Pork Belly Burnt Ends. They turned out like meat candy! If you are interested in trying to make them, here is the procedure I've adapted for my method.