This Is How Wildfire Smoke Is Flowing Over South Dakota

If you have noticed the discoloration of the skies above us lately, that is due to all of the wildfires burning along the west coast. As of late, there have been some very brilliant sunsets over Sioux Falls.

Have you wondered just how the smoke is traveling over the midwest? The Sioux Falls National Weather Service has created this animated model of how the smoke from the west coast wildfires is traveling over South Dakota and neighboring states.

According to the California Fire website, over 16,600 firefighters continue to fight 25 major wildfires in the state. Since the beginning of the year, wildfires have burned over 3.2 million acres in California. Since August 15 there have been 25 fatalities and over 4,200 structures destroyed.

Wildfires continue to burn millions of acres of in California, Oregon, and Washington.

The smoke is filling the atmosphere with a haze. That haze has been appearing in the skies over South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and much of the midwest.