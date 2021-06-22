This is (By Far) the Curviest Road in South Dakota

The state of South Dakota has plenty of roads (especially west river) that offer twists and turns in every direction, but one road, in particular, is by far the curviest and most challenging road to drive on in the entire Mount Rushmore State. In fact, it's not far from Mount Rushmore after all.

Let's hope everyone is keeping their eyes on the road while driving on this highway.

So, where exactly is the curviest road in South Dakota located?

Get our free mobile app

The Iron Mountain Road is a section of the Peter Norbeck Scenic Byway near Mount Rushmore and Custer State Park. And if you've ever traveled on the Iron Mountain Road, you'll likely never forget the experience.

Credit: Amy Haugen via Google Maps

As you can see from the photo above, the sightseeing is pretty incredible, but just make sure that if you're the one driving, you're keeping your eyes on the road, because it's going to get a bit tricky ahead.

Credit: Google Street View 360

According to Only In Your State. the 16-mile road has 314 curves, making it by far the curviest road in the entire state. But as long as you maintain a slow and constant speed, the drive isn't too much of a challenge.

To see more of the Iron Mountain Road and to learn a little about its history, check out the article from Only In Your State here.

Story Source: Only In Your State

The Lost Island Water Park