This Home For Sale In Mitchell Features A Retractable Roof

"Single-family home" doesn't quite describe this property, it's more like an estate and it comes with a pretty neat party trick. And if you like a little space between you and the neighbors, then the eight acres of land that the home sits on should do the trick. With this property, the wildlife will be your next-door neighbors.

Overlooking Firesteel Creek in Mitchell, the home is 10,095 square feet and features three bedrooms and nine bathrooms. With only three bedrooms, it's clear that this home gives up some sleeping room for space to entertain large groups of friends and family.

Get our free mobile app

The great room's huge windows frame the creek valley. The listing agent says there is plenty of wildlife, including pheasants and deer to view. About that party trick, the great room is a convertible meaning the roof has retractable sliding glass windows that turn the room into a huge outdoor patio. How can you beat that?

If the home wasn't enough, the acreage includes a large private pond with a gazebo, gated driveway, and water fountains. There's also a chipping and putting green for the golf lover in the family.

A couple of two-stall garages flank the home's entrance. If that isn't enough space to for your collector car collection, there is a huge detached toy shed.

At the time of this post, the asking price on Zillow is $3.4 million.

Most Expensive SD Listing