This Brunch Was Such a Drag

I had the pleasure of attending my first ever Drag Brunch last weekend.

I had heard of this being a thing in the Twin Cities and there are some restaurants where all the servers are in drag.

But as part of Sioux Falls Pride there was a Drag Brunch at Icon Event Hall with food provided by M.B. Haskett and entertainment provided by the loveliest Queens in Sioux Falls.

I mean, I've heard of dinner and a show, but this was brunch and a show.

I've been to a few drag shows in my day so it was a little weird to be at a drag show when the sun was out. And while eating eggs benedict. Obviously, there is alcohol involved with brunch, (mimosas anyone?) but usually people are a few more drinks in when a drag show is at night.

All in all, it was a super fun event and I hope they continue to do drag brunches as part of the Pride festivities. I just need to remember to bring more singles!

Heck, I hope they do a drag brunch once or twice a month! It was really fun!

There was also a fresh fruit/yogurt/granola dish, but I was too busy eating it to take a picture! Oops!