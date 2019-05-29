This Amazing Blind and Autistic Piano Player Will Make You Cry

I don't always watch America's Got Talent, but last night I watched the season premier of year 14. There were some fun, funny, and fabulous performances.

The one really stand out performance came from 22 two-years old Kodi Lee. Kodi is visually impaired and autistic. He sings and plays the piano. Boy does he sing and play piano. And last night he brought the audience to tears.

Kodi gets a standing ovation. Judge Gabrielle Union is overcome by Kodi's performance. She hits the 'Golden Buzzer' for him. He goes directly to the live shows. I can't wait to see more of Kodi's talents.

Watch this video of last nights performance. If it doesn't make you tear up, check your pulse, turn up the volume and play it again.