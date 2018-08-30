Third Catcher of the Season Homers for Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins are playing their 3rd catcher of the season in and he hit his first major league home run of the season on Wednesday as the Twins beat Cleveland 4-3.

The Twins have seen their share of injuries throughout the season with catchers Jason Castro and Bobby Wilson now on the disabled list. So Minnesota gave another rookie his due in Astudillo who earned his stripes in the win.

Robbie Grossman singled home the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh inning. Eddie Rosario was on top of his game adding three hits.

Starting pitcher Kohl Stewart continues to shine on the mound gets the win but still hasn't reached that 5 inning mark. Taylor Rogers was part of the bullpen relief on Wednesday and extended his streak to 16 straight scoreless appearances over 14 innings dating back to July 30.

In Wednesday's game Joe Mauer scored his 1,000th career run moving him to 3rd on the Twins list behind Kirby Puckett and Harmon Killebrew.

There is a slim possibility that shortstop Jorge Polanco could return to the lineup for today’s game.

Today Jake Odorizzi take gets the start at 12-10 on Information 1000 KSOO.

