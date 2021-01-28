Even if winter isn't your favorite season, you're going to find something to enjoy at the 3rd Annual Sioux Falls Winter Carnival. And, if you are a winter lover like me, you'll revel in all there will be to do during this nine-day event which begins on February 6 and runs through the 14th. The best thing is the event supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire!

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire serve around 1,500 kids, from infancy through 18. Their goal is to nurture, educate, and encourage each child toward a happy, successful life.

All you have to do to help is have a whole bunch of fun at any or all of the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival activities going on.

Here are just a few on Saturday, February 6th:

And, like I said, those are just a few events on Saturday.

On Sunday there is a Kids Axe Throwing Tournament at Escape 605 downtown.

The next weekend (Saturday and Sunday, February 13 and 14) brings another slate of activities including Ski & Snowboard racing and Lazer Tubing at Great Bear, a vendor fair, the Pets & People Shop-n-Stroll downtown, and adults can do a Wine & Whiskey Tour of the city.

There is so much more, and events are being added all the time, so make sure you check out the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival and Downtown Sioux Falls event pages.

Sources: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. and The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

