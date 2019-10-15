Things You Didn’t Know About Costco’s $4.99 Rotisserie Chickens

I just found out some things I didn't know about Costco's signature $4.99 rotisserie chickens. I'm a fan. They are delicious. If you've ever walked to the back of a Costco store to pick one of these up, did you know they put them back there for a reason?

According to CNN Business Costco makes its popular rotisserie chickens available in the back of the store, so you have to walk past aisles of tempting stuff. The hope is of course that you'll stack more stuff in your cart before checking out.

Some other interesting facts CNN Biz shared: