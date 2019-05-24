8 Great Things To Do in Sioux Falls Memorial Day Weekend

7

Join the Brandon Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at 9:00 AM, Monday (5/27)

The Tea Memorial Day Service is at the American Legion Post 266 at 9:00 AM Monday (5/27) with coffee served after the service at the American Legion.

The Dell Rapids Memorial Day Parade will be held on Main Street at 10:00 Monday (5/27)

Hartford Memorial Day Service at the American Legion Post Home North Main Avenue, 7:00 PM with a meal to follow.

The Lennox Memorial Day Service will be held at the

American Legion Hall on South Main Street at 7:00 PM.