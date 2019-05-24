8 Great Things To Do in Sioux Falls Memorial Day Weekend
The weather should clear nicely for us. Check out some of these great events in Sioux falls for Memorial weekend.
- 1
Falls Park Farmer's Market
Get your veggies on at the superior Farmers Market at Falls Park Saturday morning from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Sip a cup of coffee, enjoy a burger, share a pizza. and get your garden ready. From farm to table, this is where freshness begins.
- 2
Goodroad at Last Stop
Come see Goodroad band at last stop CD Shop on E. 10th St., Friday, May 24, at 6:30 PM for only $5! For those libation lovers, beer will also be available. Yes, these guys really are fantastic.
- 3
Racing at Thunder Valley Dragways
You can't have Memorial Day Weekend without lots and lots of racing. Thunder Valley in Marion, SD. features the Rocky Mountain Super Chargers. Gates open at 9:00 AM Saturday and 8:00 AM Sunday and Monday.
- 4
Indy 500
The 2019 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will lead the drivers in the pace car for the most celebrated of all races. The race moves to NBC for the first time and the drivers will start their engines at 11:00 AM (CDT)
- 5
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series presents the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway at 5:00 PM Sunday. The driver of the #34 William Byron has the pole. Catch it on Fox.
- 6
Memorial Day Ceremony
There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center, 10:00 AM (5/27) with music from El Riad Fife & Drum Corps.
- 7
Memorial Day Ceremonies Nearby
Join the Brandon Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at 9:00 AM, Monday (5/27)
The Tea Memorial Day Service is at the American Legion Post 266 at 9:00 AM Monday (5/27) with coffee served after the service at the American Legion.
The Dell Rapids Memorial Day Parade will be held on Main Street at 10:00 Monday (5/27)
Hartford Memorial Day Service at the American Legion Post Home North Main Avenue, 7:00 PM with a meal to follow.
The Lennox Memorial Day Service will be held at the
American Legion Hall on South Main Street at 7:00 PM.
- 8
Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
Don't miss the Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony
at the Veterans Memorial at Hills Memorial Park, North Chapel Hill Road in Sioux Falls at 11:00 AM. Monday (5/27)