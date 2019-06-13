Things Happening in Sioux Falls This Weekend: Father’s Day Edition
It's Father's Day weekend! What do you have planned for dear ol' dad? Here's a few fun ideas and other events this weekend in Sioux Falls.
Kids, Make a Mug For Dad
Moms, take the kids to Michael's on W. 34th, Saturday (6/15) from 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M., and purchase a mug. The kids can then take over and decorate it for dad. Sure beats a tie, really.
Breakfast on the Farm
June is dairy month and your kids can milk a cow and enjoy a breakfast with mom and dad at the Ode family at Royalwood Dairy located at 48170 266th St, Brandon. Entertainer Phil Baker will be there, too!
Zippity Zoo Day at GPZ
Kids can take dad to the Great Plains Zoo for Zippity Zoo Day this Saturday (6/15) from 9:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. There will be music, food, kids activities, animal adventures, and more. Free with a paid zoo admission.
Canaries Baseball
Taking dad to a ballgame is probably what he wants the most. Time with the kids and the grandest of traditions. Catch the Canaries at the Birdcage 7:05 P.M. Friday, 6:05 P.M. Saturday, and 1:05 Sunday vs the Lincoln Saltdogs.
Bike for the Banquet
Take dad for a bike ride while helping out the Banquet of Sioux Falls. No registration required but a $10 donation is asked of riders. Meet up at 9:00 A.M. Saturday (6/15) at the Sertoma Picnic Park Shelter at 4300 S. Oxbow Ave. and bring a helmet.
Hartford Jamboree Days
Carnivals, car shows, endless food booths, beanbag tourney, and a street dance! Everything under the sun - and moon - for Hartford's Jamboree Days through Sunday. Click on the above title for complete schedule.
Jesse James Days in Garretson
In the tradition of the real Jesse James, the town of Garretson kicks things off with a treasure hunt on Friday. Saturday is a full day with pedal pulls, parades, food, music, and a car show. Get your gospel on with a free concert on Sunday along with pie and ice cream. Bring your pole as a fishing derby might break out, too.
Teapot Days
The city of Tea is rolling out the red carpet to all for it's annual Tea Pot Days. Check out the hot rod and motorcycle show and shine, street dance featuring Driven, road races, Saturday morning parade starts at 10:00 A.M. and Sugar Daddy performs for the street dance on Saturday night. Again, click on the above title for complete schedules.
Heritage Days in Rock Rapids, Ia
Just across the Iowa border lies a weekend of fun. Rock Rapids celebrates their annual Heritage Days with a burn out contest, races at Rapid Speedway, cruise night on Friday. Then Saturday enjoy a Road Race and Kids Fun Run, Parade at 11:00 A.M., brat feed, show and shine, inflatables, train rides, cow pie bingo, Figure 8 races at Rapid Speedway. Cap off the great weekend with a community church service on Sunday. More about Heritage Days by clicking on the title above.
Czech Days in Tabor
One of the best traditions anywhere! Czech Days is amazing with a Bohemian tractor pull, street dance and of course, a Kolache Krawl on Saturday morning. You can't have Czech Days without polka and there's plenty of it! The title above has the link to the schedule. 71 years and still going strong!
Les Miserables
The favorite musical Broadway production runs through Sunday at the Washington Pavilion.
Showtimes are:
7:30 P.M. through Saturday, plus a 2:00 PM performance on Saturday, and a 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM performance on Sunday.
The First Levitt Shell Concert
It's the proud grand opening of the new Levitt Shell for Sioux Falls. Come see Ruthie Foster christen the venue at 504 N. Phillips Ave. Show is from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM with free admission. Same time Saturday night featuring the all-female mariachi sensation, Flor De Toloache.
Storm Football
Dad loves a good football game, and it doesn't get any better than the high energy of Storm football. Bring him to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as the Storm host the Bismarck Bucks at 7:05 PM on Saturday (6/15) night.
Hotel Transylvania 2
Saturday night's Moonlight Movie in Fawick Park is Hotel Transylvania 2. Kids take a blanket and let dad have a lawn chair. Snacks will be available for purchase. Showtime at 8:30 P.M.
Cheese and Ice Cream Festival
The first ever Cheese and ice Cream Festival is taking place at the Strawbale Winery just outside of Renner, SD. It's a family-style event happening from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM with a bounce house, face painting, games, kid friendly food vendors, and more! What more could dad ask for? Perhaps a glass if wine, and they have some of the best.
Bikers and Boxers Poker Run
You could wear your boxers on your Harley, but it would draw some strange looks. However, riding for the Northern Plains Boxer Rescue is a good thing! Registration is $20 per hand at J&L Harley Davidson from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM.