Thief Tries to Stash Tools Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail

Suspicion and distinctive feet led to an apprehension in a burglary case in northern Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the incident took place around 3:30 AM Wednesday at Lennox Parts Plus which is on West Madison Street near the Big Sioux River. According to Clemens, an alarm at the business drew officers to the location.

“When officers arrived they found a guy that was in the area. The suspect in the burglary left some shoeprints behind that matched what this person was wearing. He had stolen a whole bunch of tools from the business. Initially, they couldn’t find the stolen tools, but they eventually found them near the bike trail.”

Police arrested a 44-year old Sioux Falls man for taking the tools and they also discovered meth on his person.

The suspect is charged with third-degree burglary, felony intentional damage to property, theft from a building and possession of a controlled substance. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

