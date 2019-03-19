Thief Installs Card Skimmer on Sioux Falls ATM

An ATM technician and Sioux Falls police have foiled the plans of a thief who was looking to steal bank card information by installing a skimmer on at ATM near 41st and Sycamore in Sioux Falls.

A customer having difficulty using the ATM was reported to the bank on Monday (March 18) at 7:30 AM. When the technician arrived at 10:30, a skimming device and camera were located. It appears the device was not attached properly and was malfunctioning, resulting in thieves not being able to gather any card information from potential victims.

According to Sergeant Aaron Benson, surveillance video shows the suspect in a pickup approaching the ATM several times around 6:45 AM. The black pickup was a 2015 or newer model.

Previous similar crimes resulted in felony identity theft charges.

If you have any tips or information that could be helpful in identifying or locating the suspect or suspects in this investigation, contact Sioux Falls Police directly or Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007.