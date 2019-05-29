They Don’t Make QB’s Like Bart Starr Anymore

In a day and age where professional athletes are all about personal branding and self promotion on social media, Bart Starr during his playing days was all about the team.

It's not to say that there isn't a good amount of players who are about the team, but it comes along with a different set of expectations to build their brand off the field today than it did back then.

Starr was a five time NFL champion, two time Super Bowl champ, two time Super Bowl MVP and was the NFL's MVP in 1966.

He is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has been a great ambassador for the game and the Packers since his playing days came to an end.

A prime example of Starr's generosity came after receiving a Chevy Corvette for winning the Super Bowl MVP.

Starr donated it to the Rawhide Boys Ranch in Wisconsin to help keep it going in the early days of the charities existence. That charity was started up by him and his wife while he was playing for the Green Bay Packers.

A few years ago Starr and his lovely wife Cherry came through Sioux Falls for an event and I can tell you it was one of the coolest moments in my sports radio career.

To have a living legend in the studio and to have one that is so humble and gracious is unlike any other I had interviewed to that point or have since.

Furthermore to see the love him and his wife had for each other was inspiring as well.

At 85 years old, Starr passed away last weekend, but his legacy will always live on.

The legacy on the field is one thing, but the legacy off the field is something to marvel.

If more athletes today and specifically quarterbacks could follow the Bart Starr model on and off the field, the sports world and the world itself would be a much better place!