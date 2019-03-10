These States Banned Smoking With Kids in Car

If your states not on the list should it look to add it to the books, and consider being one of the new states proposing to ban smoking with kids in the car?

From a story on Legal Beagle: "As of December 2018, a handful of states have passed legislation expressly prohibiting smoking in a private motor vehicle with a minor present, with many more proposing future legislation. Laws limit smoking in cars with minors in Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Puerto Rico has also added legislation."

Politics are one of those things we will never all agree on, but when it comes to kids it seems we often find common ground. Is this law protecting kids or overstepping?

Sources: Legal Beagle