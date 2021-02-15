These Hot Foods Keep Sioux Falls Warm From Brisk Cold

How cold is it? Well...IT'S BRUTALLY COLD! Seriously, this has been the coldest South Dakota winter I've experienced since I moved here.

Naturally, people want to stay inside when the temperature is below zero except when there is no food in the house. Then you're torn between venturing out to the grocery store or ordering in. This is an easy answer...You obviously order in so you can enjoy your warm hot chocolate and cozy blankets!

So what exactly are the foods Sioux Falls residents are ordering during this Arctic blast? The food delivery crew over at Bite Squad uncovered this "hot" mystery.

According to a recent press release, Bite Squad’s delivery data "indicates big increases in what many would describe as comfort food – thawing out with their favorite comforting meal when the weather outside is brutally cold … while they’re stuck indoors." Some foods are hot items while others are just served at room temperature.

These are the top 10 foods that Bite Squad claims Sioux Falls is ordering in order to beat the cold temperatures:

Chicken Strips Chicken Tikka Masala Fries French Dip Chicken Sandwich Chips & Salsa Banana Cream Pie Taquitos Sushi Cheese Sticks

Personally, sign me up for an order of cheese sticks and the fries! Yum!

What foods do you like to eat when you have no choice but to stay inside during these bitter, cold days?