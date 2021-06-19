These Are the Cars That Are Most Likely to Speed in SD

Some drivers just can't resist having a lead foot when they get behind the wheel of a certain kind of automobile. A study of a number of different car models done by Insurify (an American insurance comparison shopping website) shows some surprising results in terms of which types of car drivers are most likely to speed in.

Here are the top 5 cars for all the speed demons out there.

Subaru WRX: A surprising 20% of people who drive a WRX have a speeding ticket on their record. Volkswagen GTI Subaru Impreza Infinity G37 Dodge Dart

Other cars that made the top ten were the Hyundai Veloster, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger. This is the second year in a row that the WRX claims the top spot on the list.

Dodge has more models than any other manufacturer in the top 10 with four. According to Insurify, the company has put added emphasis on performance vehicles in recent years, which is why we may be seeing an uptick in drivers who receive speeding tickets when driving Dodge cars.

To find this information, Insurify scoured its database of over 2.5 million vehicles to see which ones had the most tickets for speeding violations. To see the full list of vehicles and scan the rest of the data the insurance giant analyzed, visit the Insurify website.

What do you think of this list? Does this apply to your neck of the woods, or not?

Story Source: Insurify Website