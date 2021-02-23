These 10 Board Games Score Big On Family Game Night

The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent crazy winter weather have forced a number of us to spend extra time inside with our immediate family members. You can only have so many movie nights together, so it's not a bad idea to spice up your family bonding activities. Some friendly competition always makes family time...interesting!

Get our free mobile app

You can never go wrong with the classic board games or even newer games, such as "Blank Slate" or "Mouse Trap." To help you decide the ultimate game for Family Game Night, Better Home & Gardens created a list of the top board games that every family will love.

What's your favorite board game? Do you agree with this list of the top 10 board games?