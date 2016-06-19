Theresa Caputo Coming Back to the Area

If you're a believer of the afterlife and you missed Theresa Caputo when she was at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center last year, you'll be happy to know she's coming back to the area.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience is coming to the Sioux City Orpheum Theater on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 7:30 PM.

The star of ‘Long Island Medium’ will be giving interactive readings to audience members throughout her show and will also share personal stories about her life and her unique gifts. “The Experience” brings fans face-to-face with Theresa Caputo, as her spirit-guides take her through the audience.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24, 2016 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased at Orpheumlive.com , charge by phone 800-514-ETIX (3849), or at the Tyson Events Center box office.Tickets start at $39.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

