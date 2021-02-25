There’s a New Online Tool To Help You Find a COVID-19 Vaccine

One of the biggest keys to putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror is the ability for the vast majority of us to get vaccinated.

As the supply becomes greater, more and more people around the world are getting their shots, and the likelihood of the rest of us getting vaccinated in the near future continues to improve with each passing week.

While there are still restrictions in place as to who is currently eligible for a shot, there is a new online tool available to help you find out where you can get vaccinated when your time comes.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has rolled out its VaccineFinder, allowing anyone to search by location and the specific vaccine type (Moderna or PfizerBioNTech).

VaccineFinder

A recent search of the ten-mile area around Sioux Falls found 15 providers listed, but only seven that actually had vaccines in stock. No doubt this information will be subject to change quite frequently as supplies fluctuate.

Currently, the South Dakota Department of Health is in the first part of Phase 1D of vaccine distribution in the state to the following groups of people:

Age 65 Years and Older

High-Risk Patients - dialysis, post-transplant, and active cancer

High-Risk Residents in Congregate Settings, Residents in Licensed

Independent Living Facilities, and Residents of Licensed Group Homes

The second part of Phase 1D will soon be expanded to include:

Persons with underlying medical conditions under the age of 65

Teachers and Other School/College Staff

Funeral Service Workers

When it is finally your turn to get vaccinated, health experts say it's not uncommon for some side effects to kick in temporarily after getting your shots. These include fevers, nausea, fatigue, and muscle aches and pains.

With that in mind, USA Today has released a list of the items you might want to consider having on hand to help speed up your recovery:

Reusable Ice Pack (pain relief)

Washcloth (to place on arm)

Epsom Salts (muscle aches)

Water Bottle (to stay hydrated)

Ice Roller (pain relief)

Cooling Eye Mask (relieve headaches)

Resistance Band (pain relief)

