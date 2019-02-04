You may not realize it, but there's a good chance you, or someone you know, suffers from heart disease and may not realize it. That from the American Heart Association.

The most recent figures from the association show that almost half of all adults in this country have some sort of heart disease - 48%, to be exact.

But, before you drop everything and run to your doctor in a complete panic, there are some things you need to keep in mind.

Yes, the report points out a significant increase from past years, but doctors say it's largely due to a change in blood pressure guidelines.

Anything more than 130 over 80 is now considered high. When high blood pressure is removed, the number actually falls to a mere 9%.

Doctors point out that 80% of heart disease can be prevented simply by controlling high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes while living a "healthy lifestyle."

One other interesting finding from the report is there is such a thing as getting too much sleep. Researchers found a direct link between getting more than eight hours a night and a greater risk of death. Same thing if you get less than seven hours a night.

To read more about the report, go to the American Heart Association website.

Source: Associated Press