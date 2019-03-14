I've lived in Sioux Falls since 2009 and, for the most part, I feel like I've ventured out a lot. I like to try different restaurants and bars and I try to go to a lot of community events.

However, I had never been to Lam's Vietnamese Restaurant until last weekend.

I don't know what took me so long?

Lam's is located at 1600 E Rice Street. That might be part of the reason I had never been. It's a little out of the way for me, but totally worth the trip.

I was a little apprehensive because I do like some Asian foods, but overall it's not my go-to. Plus, the menu had a lot of seafood, which I don't like at all.

But, I did eventually decide on an order and I loved it!

I got the Summer Chicken Bowl with pork fried rolls, which were essentially egg rolls with pork. So good! I was nervous because the Chicken Bowl was served with a fish sauce, but it wasn't too fishy at all. It was surprisingly sweet. Add a little soy sauce and you're good to go.

Lam's is known for their Banh Mi sandwiches. Banh Mi, according to Wikipedia, "refers to a kind of sandwich that consists of a Vietnamese single-serving baguette , also called bánh mì in Vietnamese, which is split lengthwise and filled with various savory ingredients. A typical Vietnamese sandwich is a fusion of meats and vegetables from native Vietnamese cuisine such as chả lụa (pork sausage), coriander leaf (cilantro), cucumber, pickled carrots, cabbage, and daikon combined with condiments from French cuisine such as pâté , along with jalapeño and mayonnaise . [6] "

So now you know.

I tried my friends' and it was scrumptious. I didn't get a picture because we were too busy eating.

The menu has plenty to choose from including rice dishes, stir fry, pho, as well as a pretty big vegetarian menu.

So many new things to try, so little time.

I can't wait to go back!