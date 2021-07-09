There Will Now Be Live Music In DTSF Three Times A Week

We're five weeks into the Levitt at The Falls Our City, Our Music 2021 concert schedule.

And beginning this week and going forward, you can now look forward to hearing live music three days a week in Downtown Sioux Falls starting this week July 5-July 11 through the end of August.

To start off the new live music schedule at the Levitt Shell was Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba who played last night Thursday, July 8, tonight is Rhythm Collective at 6:00 pm followed by Chastity Brown on Saturday, July 10 also at 6:00 pm.

The music will begin thirty minutes later at 6:30 pm.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a brief summary of the artists who played Thursday and who will be playing this Friday and Saturday:

"Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba ecstatically explore the spiritual songs, stories, and rhythms of Senegal’s millennia-old Mandé culture. Cissokho comes from a long line of prominent griots who are entrusted to maintain a West African village’s genealogies and important ceremonial affairs through song."- Levitt at The Falls "Rhythm Collective is an award-winning band, the recipient of multiple OEA Omaha Entertainment Awards. Rhythm Collective performs original reggae and calypso tunes from their two albums, as well as the classic island reggae of Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, and Byron Lee Soca and other calypso party tunes."- Levitt at The Falls "An artist who can plumb the depths of sadness in a single note, then release it in the very next breath, Chastity Brown melds folk, pop and soul on her debut album, Silhouette of Sirens, weaving together a poet’s lyrical ear and a soul-laid-bare quality."- Levitt at The Falls

A complete list of all this year's performers can be found HERE.

Wondering where you can park your vehicle if you would like to attend one of the performances this summer? Click HERE.

Remember, parking downtown Sioux Falls is free after 5:00 pm on weekdays and parking meters are not in use on the weekends.

These performances will continue through the month of September.