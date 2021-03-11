There Is a St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl in Sioux Falls This Weekend

St. Patrick's Day is looming just around the corner so it's time for green beer and bad Irish accents. What better place to be than downtown Sioux Falls for the St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl?

Doors open at 11:00 A.M. at Wiley's Bar, 330 N. Main downtown Sioux Falls where a DJ will get things rolling. A big party bus rolls out at 1:00 P.M. and will bring patrons and partiers to different bars throughout the city until 2:00 A.M. Sunday.

Wiley's general manager, Jimmy Gordon, said, "We need to get out there, have fun, and remember what life used to be like."

The bus ride is free and no cover charge at Wiley's.

If you're not too green around the gills the next day, come back to Wiley's Sunday at 1:00 P.M. for the Green Eggs and Hammered brunch!

We're teaming up with Sioux Falls bars and business to bring you the biggest and the best Sioux Falls Bar Crawl providing you with a full day and night of music, drinks, and dancing." ~ Wiley's general manager, Jimmy Gordon

Side note, Enter to win a photo contest by posting pictures to Facebook or Instagram using "#SiouxFallsStPatsCrawl" and a panel of judges will go through the pictures and winners will be contacted after the crawl! Be a Sioux Falls St.Pat's Crawl Champ, and post a picture from every bar. It's always fun to open the phone gallery the next day and see what you did. Wait...OMG...where did I get the green underwear???

