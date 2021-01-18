There Are Six Outdoor Public Ice Skating Rinks in Sioux Falls
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor activities have become as popular as ever and this winter if you are looking to go ice skating, Sioux Falls has multiple options to get on the ice.
The city of Sioux Falls has six outdoor public ice skating rinks throughout the metro area.
The rinks consist of Campus Park, Frank Olson Park, McKennan Park, Memorial Park, Sherman Park as well as Tuthill Park and the addresses are below.
- Campus Park, 1700 S. Summit Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57105
- Frank Olson Park, 4001 E. 16th Sioux Falls, SD 57103
- McKennan Park, 400 E. 26th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57105
- Memorial Park, 7500 W. 26th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57106
- Sherman Park, 2705 W. 12th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
- Tuthill Park, 3500 S. Cliff Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Weather permitting, the rinks will be open until February 15, 2021, with skate rentals ranging from $1-$3.
The warming house and skate rental are open 4-8 PM Monday through Friday and 1-8 PM on Saturday and Sunday.
My son Beckham is currently in hockey, our two-year-old loves skating and we love to skate alongside them, so you can guarantee we will be out at most of these rinks this winter as well.
For more information on the public outdoor skating rinks, including other activity programs throughout the city, you can visit the City of Sioux Falls website.
2021's WEIRDEST DAYS