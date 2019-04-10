There Are Seven MLB Teams That Have Never Won World Series

Has your Major League Baseball team won a World Series before? I still remember to this day when the Minnesota Twins captured their first one. It was like a dream come true after waiting a lifetime.

Some fans have waited a long time. Like when the Cubs won the 2016 Series, it was before sliced bread and airplanes when their fans began the wait.

Believe it or not, there are still seven teams in MLB that have never won a World Title. How many can you name? Here's the list:

Washington Nationals They started as the Montreal Expos in 1969, and never won a title there either. Tampa Bay Rays Did make it there, but lost to the Phillies in a five game series in 2008 Colorado Rockies Made it into post-season 2017 and 2018 and didn't win a single playoff game in either Seattle Mariners They have had some of the game's biggest superstars through the years, but have never made it to the World Series Texas Rangers Their fans have felt the most pain after twice being a single strike away from winning the series Milwaukee Brewers In 1982 it was a memorable seven game loss to the Cardinals San Diego Padres Two appearances losing huge both times. First to the dominant Tigers in '84 and being swept by the Yankees in '98

With the 2019 season underway and in the early stages, maybe it will be your year!