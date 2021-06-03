The United States Football League (USFL) is Back…For Real

No matter how many different forms, leagues, or situations, spring football is continually pushed as something that needs to happen. FOX Sports is now jumping back into spring football.

Announced on Thursday (June 3), FOX Sports will help revive the United States Football League (USFL). The USFL initially started in 1983 and continued through 1985. It was originally a spring league, but the former majority owner of the New Jersey Generals and now former President Donald Trump pushed the USFL to move to the fall season starting in 1986. Following an anti-trust lawsuit against the NFL that garnered the USFL $1, the league shut down.

There was so much to the story of the USFL that ESPN did a documentary on the league back in 2009 titled Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL? From Hershal Walker to Doug Flutie, the USFL wasn't just a standard spring football league at the time.

Now, 37 years later, FOX Sports will help to bring back the USFL in 2022. The intention will be to have a minimum of eight teams for the new league and provide new innovation to the game of football. The games will be broadcasted on FOX.

With the relaunch in 2022, the USFL will also compete with the resurrected (x3) XFL in the spring season. The XFL, now owned by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, is set to return in 2022.

Will there be enough demand for two spring football leagues starting in 2022? Only time will tell.