The Tulip Festival Returns

The annual Orange City Tulip Festival is back and this year marks the festival's 80th anniversary.

Orange City, Iowa is located an hour and twenty-three minutes South of Sioux Falls.

Every year during the Tulip Festival, the humble community welcomes thousands of people for the event according to Dakota News Now.

Get our free mobile app

“It’s just a special time to hear marching bands, lots of people are lining the parade route, and there are tulips down the parade route, I just love all colors and the sounds,” Jenon Scallon, a member of the Tulip Festival Steering Committee, said to Dakota News Now.

Sadly last year's 79th Tulip Festival was canceled due to the pandemic but the community is looking forward to being able to celebrate the festival this year.

The festival's 2021 Tulip Queen, Grace Dahl, says both she and the community will be sure never to take the event for granted after it was canceled for 2020.

The Tulip Festival is a "celebration of Orange City’s rich Dutch heritage, the festival has brought the community together for decades."

This celebration of the Dutch heritage will include residents wearing handmade traditional Dutch clothing, clogs, and several authentic Dutch food favorites.

And last but certainly not least, thousands of beautifully planted tulips.

The 80th Tulip Festival is currently going on and will wrap up tomorrow, Saturday, May 15.

A list of all the events that are scheduled for the three-day event can be found on the festival's website by clicking HERE.

Source: Dakota News Now