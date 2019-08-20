The Todd Armstrong Carnival Returns to the Empire Mall This Week!

Get ready for a weekend of fun at the Empire Mall this weekend! The Todd Armstrong Carnival is coming back to the Sioux Empire! the carnival will run from August 22, 2019, through August 25, 2019.

According to their website, the carnival has been traveling all across the southern states and areas of the midwest since 1969, providing carnival rides, games, and food to fairs, festivals. Thirteen major thrill rides to choose from such as the Super Shot and Himalaya, along with family favorites such as the Gondola Wheel and Tilt-A-Whirl, plus a complete kiddy land with rides like the classic Carousel and Circus Train are sure to provide enjoyment for patrons of all ages!

Enjoy Corn Dogs, Lemonade, Nacho's, Sno Kones, Cotton Candy, Caramel Apples, Funnel Cakes, cold drinks, and of course popcorn. Recently the carnival was at the Brown County Fair in Aberdeen, South Dakota last weekend.