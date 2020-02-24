The Summit League has announced a new "Summit Deck Experience" that will allow fans to receive a ticket and adult beverage for one low price.

These single-session "Summit Deck Experience" tickets are $20 and include one ticket and one adult beverage. The seats are located in sections 209, 210, and 211 of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the beverage can be obtained at the bar outside of section 210.

The "Summit Deck Experience" tickets will go on sale at the same time as the standard single session tickets. Tickets will be made available this Tuesday (February 25) at 10:00 AM through Ticketmaster and at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office.

This year's tournament will be played March 7-10 at the PREMIER Center. Fans that are looking ahead to 2021 will have the chance to purchase all-session tickets starting on the opening day of the tournament.

More information regarding the seats and the upcoming tournament can be found through The Summit League.

