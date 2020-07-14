The Summit League will add a new member for baseball as Northern Colorado has jumped on as an affiliate member.

Northern Colorado will officially become an affiliate member of the Summit League for baseball starting in the 2021-2022 season. The team currently participates in the Western Athletic Conference and has been a member of that conference since 2014.

Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple is excited about the Bears joining the conference. “Northern Colorado will be a great addition for our baseball playing schools,” Douple said. “We look forward to the Bears joining us for the 2022 season.”

The Bears baseball team moved to Division I in 2005-2006 and spent three years as an independent (2006-2009) before joining the now-defunct Great West Conference (2010-2013). Following the Great West Conference closing down, Northern Colorado became an affiliate member of the WAC for baseball and women's swimming and diving.

As a program in general, Northern Colorado is now currently split between three conferences with their main affiliation being with the Big Sky Conference. All sports participate in the Big Sky Conference except for baseball (Summit League), swimming and diving (WAC), and wrestling (Big 12).

The Summit League will now have six members that participate in baseball including North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, Western Illinois, and Northern Colorado (2021-2022 on).