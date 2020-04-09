The Summer Without The Blockbuster

The "Summer Blockbuster" as it's known to be called, began in 1975, with a movie that still scares people to this day (myself included) Jaws. Steven Spielberg's classic film about an ordinary town on the east coast being terrorized by a gigantic Great White Shark was a huge hit with moviegoers. It was the first film in history to gross over 100 million dollars at the box office.

Several other movies soon followed, including Star Wars, Rocky and Close Encounters of the Third Kind just to name a few. It has since become a signature event every summer. That is, until this summer.

Several high profile movies that were set to be released in the coming weeks and months have already announced they are postponing release until the pandemic is over. The list includes:

Wonder Woman 1984

No Time To Die (James Bond)

Top Gun: Maverick

Black Widow

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

For an avid moviegoer like myself, this comes as a real blow. But in the grand scheme of things, waiting a few more months to see our favorite film franchises isn't that big of a deal, right? And besides, that just means more exciting movies packed closer together come the holidays! Can someone pass the popcorn?

You can find the full list of postponements here.

