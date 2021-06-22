The Struts Finally Reschedule Their Sioux Falls Concert

Another Sioux Falls concert COVID-19 casualty finally has a new date.

The British rock group The Struts are bringing their 'Strange Days Are Over' tour to The District for an October show, 16 months after the band was originally supposed to play their first headlining show here.

The date for the new show is Wednesday, October 20 at 8:00 PM.

Tickets for the show range from $32.50 to $42.50 (plus taxes and fees) and go on sale, Friday, June 25 at 10:00 AM.

The band was originally scheduled to play The District on June 2, 2020, but cancelled their world tour because of COVID-19.

While off the road for an extended period of time during the pandemic, The Struts opted to record a quarantine album, Strange Days, which was released in October of last year.

The group formed in Derby, England, in 2012, and has since made a name for themselves opening for some of the biggest names in rock, like The Rolling Stones, The Who, Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, and Foo Fighters.

It was their opening spot for the Foos that brought The Struts to Sioux Falls for the first time, in November of 2017 (included in the list below). They have since been in the area a few times, playing St. Paul and Sioux City.

The band has three studio albums to their credit, with each of their first two releases, 2014's Everybody Wants and 2018's Young and Dangerous both landing in the Top 20 on the Billboard Album Chart.