The Spice and Tea Exchange to open in Downtown Sioux Falls

A business launch will add a new flavor to downtown Sioux Falls. The opening of The Spice and Tea Exchange in June will allow shoppers to peruse shelves of spices, herbs, sugars, salts, teas, and gifts.

Opening in the former Oh My Word location at 328 S. Phillips Avenue, the store is nestled among many successful businesses and lots of shoppers dotting their way in and out of stores.

Owners Tami and Vernon Brown have been a part of the community for decades. Tami, a well-known teacher at Washington High School, will make the move from teaching to tea. Vernon will remain at SDN communications while helping out at the store from time to time.

When you walk in the door, the Browns will be ready to welcome you with fragrant tea aromas and inspiration for your next baking or cooking project. The Spice & Tea Exchange has more than 67 locations in 30 states.

A tea bar showcases over 40 hot or iced selections to enjoy in store, or on the go.

The Browns’ love history, embracing the decor resembling an 18th Century vendor. “The décor, the products, and experience will be unlike anything in Sioux Falls,” said Tami Brown.