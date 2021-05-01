The Sioux Falls Pool House Revisited With New Photos

On April 7, 2021, I wrote a story about a home in Sioux Falls that my wife and I toured during an open house in 2018. The highlight of the house is the extraordinary indoor pool. Shortly after the story went live on the website, I was contacted by the current owner who invited me over to take pictures of the updates that had been done to the rest of the house. The owner told me that they spent many months remodeling. Here's the before and after gallery highlighting the improvements.

Sioux Falls Pool House Update